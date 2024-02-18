Bhubaneswar, Feb 18 (PTI) The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation has invited tenders for the first-phase development, operation and maintenance of the proposed international airport at Puri, officials said.

The Sri Jagannath International Airport will be constructed near Sipasarubali in Puri district, they said.

The first phase entails work on public-private-partnership mode for 4.6 million passengers per annum (mppa) capacity at an estimated cost of Rs 2,203 crore, the officials said.

As per the tender, the eligible bidder will complete the construction work in 1,095 days and maintain it for seven years from the date of commercial operation.

The tenders can be submitted between February 21 and April 20.

The airport will come up over a total area of around 1,165 acres, the officials said.

In 2021, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on setting up an international airport at Puri.

