Bhubaneswar, Mar 27 (PTI) Odisha registered 48 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the tally to 12,87,469, the Health Department said.

No new fatality was reported from anywhere in the state, as the toll remained at 9,118.

Odisha now has 419 active cases, while 12,77,879 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said in a bulletin.

