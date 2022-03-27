Palghar, March 27: The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police recently arrested a man from Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly eloping with a minor girl from Rajouri. The alleged incident came to light after the victim's mother filed a case of kidnapping against the accused.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused identified as Zulfikar Mohammed Sadique Khatana (22) had eloped with the 16-year-old girl on March 5. They arrived in Mumbai and stayed at Jogeshwari for a brief period.

Police officials said that they had asked Khatana, a resident of J&K stay to stay put. However, fearing arrest, Zulfikar switched off his mobile and fled to Palghar along with the minor and rented a flat in Vishnu Nagar, Police Naik Ramesh Palve of Palghar police said.

A few days later when Zulfikar switched on his mobile, the police traced his location to Palghar. Following this, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrived in Mumbai and arrested him from Palghar.

"We took the police to the location and Zulfikar was arrested for kidnapping and violations of the POCSO Act 2012. Both the girl and the accused were taken to Rajouri," Palwe said. He also said that Zulfikar eloped with the minor after her parents opposed their alliance.

