Berhampur, May 15 (PTI) A 40-year-old man and his two children allegedly killed themselves by consuming poisoned biryani in Odisha's Gajapati district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened at Odia Parala Street in the district headquarters town of Paralakhemundi on Wednesday afternoon, they said.

Also Read | Babban Singh Obscene Video: UP BJP Leader Expelled From Party After Viral Clip Showed Him Kissing and Groping Woman Dancer (Watch Videos).

The man's wife had died by suicide by consuming poison on March 21, they added.

The man and his two children were found in an unconscious state by neighbours, following which they called the police.

Also Read | ‘Regret Posting That’: Kangana Ranaut Deletes Post on US President Donald Trump on JP Nadda’s Request.

Police took him and his seven-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter to the Paralakhemundi Hospital. The son died there during treatment, while the man and his daughter were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where they breathed their last on Thursday morning.

The biryani, which they had consumed before their death, was sent for forensic tests, said Prasant Bhupati, the inspector-in-charge of the Paralakhemundi police station.

The man had a dispute with his father and brother over property, and they did not come even after hearing about his death, police said.

Already depressed by the death of his wife, he also suffered losses in business recently, they said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)