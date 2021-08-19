Bhubaneswar, Aug 19 (PTI) The Vigilance Directorate Thursday arrested an industry promotion officer in Odisha for allegedly possessing assets worth Rs 1.09 crore, disproportionate to his known sources of income.

House searches were conducted at five places in Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh districts, all linked to the officer, on Wednesday, a press release of the Vigilance Directorate said.

The assets were unearthed following the raids at the properties of Sitaram Sahoo, industry promotion officer at the District Industries Centre in Puri, it said.

Sahoo was found in possession of assets, 52 per cent more than his known sources of income, the press release said.

The officer had come under the vigilance scanner following allegations of possessing disproportionate assets.

The multiple raids were conducted by eight teams.

Sahoo was arrested and forwarded to the special vigilance court in Bhubaneswar, it said.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act.

