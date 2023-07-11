Berhampur, July 11 (PTI) Panic struck passengers of Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express on Tuesday when they saw smoke being emitted from the bottom of a coach while the train was travelling through Odisha's Ganjam district, officials said.

Soon, the passengers pulled the chain and stopped the train near Brahmpur railway station, and they rushed out.

Railway personnel reached the spot immediately and checked the S-10 coach, officials said.

"A sack got stuck in the brake-binding part of the coach. The sack was removed from the wheel and a fire extinguisher was used. There was no damage to the train," a railway official said.

However, the passengers demanded that the coach be changed, he said.

"We convinced them that the coach is safe. The train left the spot after 50 minutes," he added.

