Jagatsinghpur (Odisha) [India], July 12 (ANI): Odisha's Paradip Port has commenced EXIM service (freight), which will help reduce logistics costs for the industries of Odisha, according to Rinkesh Roy, chairman of the Paradip Port Trust (PTT).

"It is a historic day for Odisha and Paradip. For the first time, a regular EXIM service is starting from Paradip to Port Klang, Malaysia. And this service will reduce logistics costs for most of the industries of Odisha. Currently, most of the container movement is moving from Odisha into Vizag or Kolkata. They all will shift here," said Rinkesh Roy

"The newly launched service will be a 'game-changer' for the industries in Odisha and will further the economic development of the state," Roy added.

He said that it will be a bi-monthly service. "The moment the container volumes will pick up, we will make it a weekly or biweekly service," he said.

Roy further said that EXIM service will be strengthened and many small and medium enterprises of Odisha.

To mark the occasion, MV Danu Bhum ship from Singapore was welcomed at the Paradip port. (ANI)

