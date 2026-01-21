Balasore (Odisha) [India], January 21 (ANI): Odisha Police have intensified their crackdown on illegal cattle transportation and smuggling in the eastern region of the state, registering more than 100 cases over the past four to five months and rescuing over a thousand cattle.

Speaking to the media in Balasore on Tuesday, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Eastern Range, Pinak Mishra, said that coordinated and sustained action has been taken across all three districts under the Eastern Range to curb the menace of illegal cattle movement.

"All three districts of the Eastern Range have acted against illegal cattle transportation and cattle smuggling. Since our range borders the state, there are many porous areas where illegal cattle transportation and smuggling are a concern for us," Mishra said.

He added that clear and firm instructions were issued to all superintendents of police in the region to strengthen enforcement and monitoring, especially in vulnerable border pockets. "They have taken strict action in the last four or five months and have registered more than 100 cases. We have rescued more than a thousand cattle, and further follow-up action is being taken," the DIG added.

Police officials said that continuous monitoring is being carried out in Balasore and adjoining districts, particularly in border areas, to prevent the recurrence of such illegal activities.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Odisha Fisheries and Livestock Minister Gokula Nanda Mallik stated that raids were conducted in five districts of the State after reports of an organised cattle smuggling network in the State, leading to several arrests and seizure of property and cash.

Speaking to ANI, the minister further said, "Over Rs 50 crore worth of property and cash have also been seized." Mallik said that he ensured strict action against the perpetrators and warned of the repercussions of such crimes. "People associated with the cattle smuggling racket will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against them. I warn anyone involved to immediately put an end to this; otherwise, there will be severe repercussions," he said. Mallik further affirmed the state government's strong commitment to protecting cows.

"Our government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, is taking effective steps for the protection of cows," the Minister emphasised. In this regard, approximately 80,000 farmers in the state have availed the Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Yojna, and nearly 12,000-15,000 high-yielding cows have been distributed. Through this scheme, substantial income and employment opportunities are provided to farmers, and the safety of the cows is also ensured," he added. (ANI)

