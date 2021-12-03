Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 3 (ANI): Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection of Odisha has touched new heights with a collection of Rs 4136 crore during November '21 as against Rs 2528 crore collected during November 2020 registering a growth of 64 per cent.

The growth of collection during November 2021 is also the highest amongst major states for the third consecutive month as well as the highest ever gross collection of GST by the state since launch of GST.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Will Likely Prevent Disease, Death Regardless of Variant: WHO.

As per the Commissionerate of Commercial Tax and GST, Odisha "The progressive GST collection till November '21 is Rs 28032.98 crore against Rs. 17229.26 crore till November '20 with growth of 62.71 per cent. The corresponding collection till November '19 was Rs. 19366.95 crore."

"The collection of Odisha GST during the month of November '21 is Rs. 1157.69 crore against a collection of Rs. 681.96 crore. during November '20 recording a robust growth of 69.76 per cent. The collection of Rs 1157.69 crore during November '21 is also the highest ever gross collection of OGST by the state since the inception of GST," said Statement from Commissionerate of Commercial Tax and GST

Also Read | Delhi Man Robs iPhone at Knife-Point to Gift His Girlfriend, Held.

"The progressive collection of Odisha GST upto November '21 is Rs. 7977.60 crore against a collection of Rs 5013.50 crore upto November '20 recording a progressive growth of 59.12 per cent. The corresponding figure till November '19 was Rs. 5661.18 crore." There is also a collection of Rs 1001.08 crore in CGST, Rs. 1223.24 in IGST and 753.77 crore in cess during November 2021 recording a growth of 87.62 per cent, 55.31 per cent and 43.62 per cent over November 2020 respectively.The total collection of VAT (Petrol and Liquor) is Rs. 844.45 crore during November 2021 as against Rs 601.65 crore during November 2020 with growth rate of 40.36 per cent.

Out of the above, collection from Petroleum Products is Rs 675.93 crore during November 2021 as against Rs 520.56 crore during November 2020 with growth rate of 29.85 per cent. Similarly, collection from liquor is Rs 168.52 crore during November 2021 as against Rs 81.09 crore during November 2020 with a growth rate of 107.82 per cent.

This growth during November 2021 is a result of an increase in the collection from automobile, mining and manufacturing sector. Further, non filer management and regular return scrutiny by Circles combined with enforcement activities has resulted in better compliance by taxpayers. In this regard, during the current FY, 8512 numbers of assessment have been initiated against defaulters for non filing of returns.

The total e-way bill generated during November 2021 was 14.65 lakh against 13.40 lakh during November 2020 witnessing a growth of 9.38 per cent.

Commercial Tax and GST Organization is conducting a special drive for "survey and registration" of all potential GST and Profession Tax Payers throughout the State from November 1 to December 31. All GST Taxpayers irrespective of their jurisdiction are advised to enroll themselves under Profession Tax Act and pay tax accordingly. 31,090 numbers of new registrants have been brought under the GST network during the current Financial Year.

Zonal review of all Territorial Circles and Ranges including Enforcement Ranges was held during November at five locations in the State i.e. Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda, Ganjam and Balasore.

During the course of review, Commissioner of Commercial Tax and GST, Sushil Kumar Lohani, instructed the field officers for proper maintenance of records, correct procedure to be followed during return scrutiny, demand and recovery. He also advised the officers to adhere to the principles of 5T (Team work, technology, transparency, transformation and time limit )and attend to the genuine grievances of the taxpayers without fail. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)