Bhubaneswar, Dec 10 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the IIT Madras for the preparation of the Odisha Maritime Perspective Plan (OMPP).

This plan would encompass the key strengths and challenges in the maritime development of the Odisha coast and study the maritime ecosystem involving ports, hinterland potential, cargo evacuation, port connectivity, environmental enhancement and development of the coastal communities, officials said.

Also Read | Mumbai BEST Bus Crash: Sanjay More Remanded in Police Custody Till December 21; Trained for Only 10 Days Before Being Deployed, Lacked EV Driving Skills, Reveals Probe.

The MoU was signed between the directorate of ports & inland water transport of the Odisha government and the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways, and Coasts (NTCPWC), IIT Madras, in the presence of the Principal Secretary of Commerce and Transport Department, Usha Padhee.

It was decided to gather feedback and suggestions from stakeholders, including representatives from relevant government departments, transport and logistics, maritime experts, port operators, and the boat owners' associations, to gain a deeper understanding of grassroots-level concerns, issues, and requirements, they said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Meet Families of Victims at His Residence in Delhi After Being Barred From Visiting Sambhal (See Pics).

Similarly, the state Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment department has signed a MoU with different agencies for the implementation of a comprehensive project on rice fallow management in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo during the day.

This ambitious project aimed to maximize the utilization of residual soil moisture in these areas by cultivating short-duration pulses and oilseed crops.

In addition, around two lakh hectares of acidic areas of the state are to be treated with dolomitic limestone to improve soil health and productivity, an official statement said.

To effectively implement the project and reach approximately five lakh beneficiaries across the state during the current year, the department has collaborated with renowned international and national institutions to facilitate the timely dissemination of critical technologies, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)