India News | Odisha to Set Up Covid Care Homes in All Gram Panchayats

Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 07:46 AM IST
Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 18 (ANI): In an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19, Odisha Government has announced setting up COVID-19 Care Home (CCHs) Facility in every Gram Panchayat, and COVID-19 Management Committees on local level in both rural and urban areas to decentralise the COVID-19 management.

"We are going to set up Covid Care Home (CCHs) in every Gram Panchayat in the State, where about 10 to 20 persons can be accommodated in each CCH. People with symptoms of cold, fever, and cough shall stay in these Care Homes. Persons tested positive will be referred to COVID Hospitals. This will create the facility to accommodate around 70,000 persons in rural areas," Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.

"Ward level Committees will be formed in both rural and urban areas in order to decentralise COVID-19 management, the committee will include Ward Members, ASHAs, Anganwadi Workers, ANMs and the members of Self Help Groups and will be empowered according to the Pandemic Act," he added.

CM Patnaik informed that Gaon Kalyan Samitis' will be entrusted to manage the committee with an expenditure limit up to Rs.10,000 and that the Sarpanchs will have the power to manage CCHs and TMCs. Similarly, Ward Committees in urban areas shall be managed by the Ward Officers, assisted by the local people and volunteers.

With returnees from outside the state, COVID-19 awareness drive is being intensified, and household surveys are being conducted as a precautionary measure. Persons with severe illness and with symptoms of cold, cough, and fever will be identified and arrangements will be made to provide necessary advice and treatment.

"Odisha is in a better position in COVID-19 containment, compared to other states because of the cooperation of people, the readiness of 10,000 beds in exclusive Covid Hospitals, enough stock of medical equipment, and special training to health personnel have brought the rates of recovery to a satisfactory level and restricted the mortality rate to the least," the chief minister said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

