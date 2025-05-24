Sambhalpur (Odisha) [India], May 24 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the inaugural session of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's (ICAI) sub-regional conference 'Saksham-2025' in Odisha's Sambhalpur.

Welcoming Chartered Accountants and delegates from across the country, the Minister said that the theme of the conference, "Informing Professionals - Enabling Progress," will help ICAI connect with the youth and talent pool at the national level.

In a social media post on X, Pradhan wrote, "Today I had the privilege of addressing the inaugural session of ICAI's sub-regional conference 'Saksham-2025' at Sambalpur. I welcome Chartered Accountants and other guests from across the country to Sambalpur for this special workshop. The theme of this program, "Informing Professionals - Enabling Progress," will help ICAI to understand and connect with the talented youth and talent pool here at the national level."

Highlighting the contribution of Chartered Accountants professionals to the country's economic rise, Pradhan wrote, "The contribution of our professionals has made India the fifth largest economy in the world. In the coming years, we will be third, and the developed India of the future will be ranked first in the world in terms of quality and competitiveness."

"It is a happy coincidence for Odisha that our centenary year will coincide with the centenary of the country's independence. The role of our CA community has been very important in this journey of India," the social media post added.

The Union Minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, "Shri @narendramodi ji is the first Prime Minister who has given true respect to the wealth creators of the country, in which our CAs are playing the role of a 'catalyst'."

Setting the target of creating 100 startups in Odisha, Pradhan stated that the western belt of the state has immense potential and needs to develop a capable ecosystem and entrepreneurial environment.

He said, "Recently, 3 startups from Odisha have been featured in Forbes magazine. This is proof of the talent of our youth. We have set a target of 100 Cube in Odisha, under which we want to create 100 startups with a net worth of Rs 100 crore. For this, we will have to develop a capable ecosystem and entrepreneurial environment. Our priority should be to move from idea to innovation, innovation to technology, and then scaling up the technology."

"Today, our youth across the country are creating a net worth of about 40 lakh crores and providing employment to more than 7 lakh people through more than 2.5 lakh startups. To encourage our youth, we will have to create new opportunities and a level playing field. Along with supporting old businesses, new ventures will also have to be created," the Union Minister stated.

Pradhan further said, "Odisha's western belt has immense potential, and its epicentre is Sambalpur. Sambalpur has all the potential to become a startup hub. There are opportunities in many sectors, such as textiles, garments, agro-products, and digital products. Our CA community has to identify these opportunities, and only then will our youth and investors be able to make informed choices."

The Union Education Minister further stated that he expects the CA community to join street vendors, FPOs, and initiatives like 'Lakhpati Didi' in their area and help them grow their businesses.

The post reads. "When the community grows, the value of the business will also increase. I expect the CA community to join street vendors, FPOs and initiatives like 'Lakhpati Didi' in their area, take them along and help them grow their business. Only when their economy gets formalised will our business grow."

"I also expect IIM Sambalpur to develop its campus within a green forest area in the next 5 years. For this, concrete efforts will have to be made on tree plantation and environmental conservation from now itself. We have to make Sambalpur a sustainable, green and clean city and this can be started only with small steps," it added. (ANI)

