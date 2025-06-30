Bhubaneswar, Jun 30 (PTI) Concerned over the death of three persons and injury of about 50 people in a stampede during the Rath Yatra festival in Puri, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Monday asked the district administration and the police to take appropriate measures to prevent occurrence of similar incidents in the future.

While taking up a petition pertaining to the tragic incident that sparked a statewide outrage, the rights panel served notices on the Puri District Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) to inform the OHRC about what actually led to the stampede despite having foolproof security.

The OHRC has also directed the authorities to provide proper healthcare to the injured persons.

At least three devotees including two women were killed and around 50 others injured in the stampede near the chariots at Saradhabali in front of the Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri on Sunday.

Opposition Congress and BJD have criticised the state government and "held it responsible" for the incident.

Hours after the tragedy, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi issued an apology to the devotees of Lord Jagannath. The state government has suspended two police officers on charge of dereliction of duty and transferred Puri Collector and SP with immediate effect.

The chief minister has announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the bereaved families. The state government has asked the Development Commissioner to probe the incident and submit a report within 30 days.

