Srinagar, Apr 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched free bus service for women in the Union Territory, at a function held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here on Tuesday.

Abdullah expressed hope that the move would make travel easy and comfortable for women.

The launch was also attended by ministers Satish Sharma and Sakina Itoo.

Free bus rides for women, a promise made in the National Conference's election manifesto, was announced in the recent budget presented by the chief minister.

"In the budget, we had made a special announcement that women will travel free of cost in SRTC (state road transport corporation) and Smart City buses from April 1. Today, we have launched the service with a hope that it will make their travel across Jammu and Kashmir easy and safe," Abdullah told reporters here.

He said the government will compensate the SRTC and Smart City buses for the zero-fare tickets.

"There will be no losses for the SRTC and Smart City buses. We will provide them compensation from the budget," Abdullah said.

In an X post, the chief minister said it was not just a welfare measure, but a commitment to women's empowerment and accessible mobility.

"Starting today, women across Jammu and Kashmir will travel free of cost in all Smart City and SRTC buses. This isn't just a welfare measure, it is a commitment to women's empowerment, accessible mobility, and a more inclusive J&K," he wrote.

Meanwhile, National Conference said the initiative paves way for women to move forward, both literally and figuratively.

"Enhancing mobility is key to greater opportunities, independence and progress. This initiative paves the way for women to move forward, both literally and figuratively," the NC wrote on its X handle.

