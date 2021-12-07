New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): With the number of passengers arriving in India increasing, the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that he has taken stock of preparedness, testing capacities and situation on the ground with regard to crowd management at all airports and issued an action plan.

"Took stock of the preparedness, testing capacities, and the situation on the ground with regard to crowd management at both private and AAI_Official airports. Have put an action plan with 8 compliances on immigration queues, expanding RT-PCR service providers...", Scindia tweeted.

He further said, "...ramping up help desks & forex counters, along with seamless floor management. Rest assured, @MoCA_GoI is monitoring the situation on a daily basis & passengers shall not face any inconvenience at airports."

The Union Health Ministry issued a revised set of guidelines from December 1, amid concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

According to the guidelines, all travellers, irrespective of Covid-19 vaccination status, arriving in India from countries identified as 'countries at-risk' would have to mandatorily undergo post-arrival Covid-19 testing at airport on arrival. (ANI)

