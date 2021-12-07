Mumbai, December 7: Crime Branch officials have busted a gang which supplied fake marksheets and work experience certificates, and arrested two persons who had been making the bogus certificates for the last one year. Cops said the accused sold each marksheet for Rs 3,000. NEET Solver's Gang Busted in Varanasi, Man, Daughter Arrested

According to a report in The Indian Express, the police said last week they received an input that a resident of Vashi Naka was heavily involved in making fake school and college marksheets as well as work experience certificates. Accordingly, they laid a trap near the house of a suspect identified as Wajuddin Ali Khan (39). “We caught him and searched the house, during which we recovered 10 fake marksheets, computer, laptop, hard disk and printer, which he used to make these fake certificates,” said a crime branch officer.

During the probe, the police came to know that another suspect Vicky Kumar Sharma (22) was also involved in making the certificates, after which they picked him up from his residence in Vashi Naka. Fake Call Centres Busted in Delhi and Noida; 28 Arrested

The officials said the accused scanned the original marksheets and certificates and changed the names and years as per their client’s requirement, after which they handed over the colour printouts in return for Rs 3,000.

The police said they are scanning the hard disk and other materials seized to ascertain how many fake marksheets and certificates they have sold. Further Probe into the matter is underway.

