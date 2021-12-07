New Delhi, December 7: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the final results of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) exam 2021. Candidates, who had appeared for the exam, can check UPSC Geo-Scientist Exam 2021 final results at the official website of the commission – upsc.gov.in. BHUET Final Answer Key 2021 Released By NTA At bhuet.nta.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Answer Key.

The exam was conducted on July 17 and July 18. Shortlisted were called for the UPSC Interview 2021 for Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam 2021. It began on November 8. Selected candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued an offer of appointment until their original documents are verified. Their candidature will be cancelled if they fail to produce the required documents. UPSC Result 2021: Civil Services Preliminary Examination Results Announced at upsc.gov.in.

Here Are Steps To Check UPSC Geo-Scientist Exam 2021 Final Results:

Visit the official website of the commission – upsc.gov.in .

. On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2021”.

The PDF file of the final result will be displayed.

Download the file.

Search your name and roll number using Ctrl+F.

Take a printout of the result for future use.

Notably, the UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near the Examination Hall on its campus. As per the official notice, candidates can obtain any information regarding their recruitment on a working day between 10 am and pm in person or over telephone numbers - 011-23385271 / 23381125.

