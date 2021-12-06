Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): In wake of the emergence of a new variant of coronavirus in the country, Uttar Pradesh is gearing up preparation to prevent the spread of the disease.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to increase the speed of vaccination and follow the points suggested by the health advisory committee regarding prevention and treatment of the disease.

In order to prevent infection of the new variant of coronavirus, the government increased preparedness in all the districts. Cleanliness, strict adherence to COVID protocol, focus testing, vaccination, surveillance and sanitization are part of this strategy.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, arrangements have been made for 100 beds in all medical colleges of the state and 50 new beds in CHCs and PHCs. The state government is keeping a close eye on the arrangements like oxygen, beds and labs.

Around 3,011 PHCs and 855 CHCs are being equipped with all advanced facilities. The government has also entrusted 73,000 monitoring committees in the state.

Meanwhile, 21 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported across the country. Out of these 21 cases, nine have been reported in Rajasthan, eight in Maharashtra, two in Karnataka and one each in Delhi and Gujarat.

The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.Dozens of countries have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations since the mutation was discovered.

The new Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in 23 countries and their number is expected to rise, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said.

India has also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection. (ANI)

