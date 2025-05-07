New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Even as Operation Sindoor was being executed Prime Minister Modi was continuously monitoring the operation through the night. On his direction National Security Advisor Ajit Doval monitored and coordinated Op Sindoor.

On Wednesday morning, the Indian Armed Forced launched strikes on nine locations inside Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan. These included Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), sources told ANI.

The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force jointly carried out the operation, mobilising assets and troops. The strikes on all nine targets were successful. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

"Operation Sindoor," which targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.India's Ministry of Defence was in direct response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen and injured several others.

According to the Defence Ministry, these strikes were carried out in response to the "barbaric" terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

The government said it is committed to holding those responsible accountable. Precision strike weapon systems from all three services, including loitering munitions, were used in the attacks. The coordinates were provided by intelligence agencies, and the strikes were launched entirely from Indian soil.

India carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971 successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, "The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism." In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, "The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism. #OperationSindoor." (ANI)

