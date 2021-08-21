New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Nadu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla greeted citizens of the country on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

The President of India, in his message on the eve of Raksha Bandhan said, "On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad. The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of love, affection and trust between brothers and sisters. The festival strengthens the spirit of harmony and fraternity in our society. On this special occasion, we should dedicate ourselves towards ensuring safety of women by increasing their participation in nation-building."

Also Read | Taliban Maligning Islam Through Terror Activities: Ajmer Dargah Spiritual Head Syed Jainul Abedin.

"On this occasion, let us resolve to contribute in building such a harmonious society where the safety and dignity of women is given utmost importance and they may fulfill their aspirations unhindered", said the President.

The Vice President also greeted citizens and reaffirmed the strong bond of love and affection between brothers and sisters in our society.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in Ludhiana; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

VP Naidu wrote, "I convey my greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan. Rakshabandhan reaffirms the strong bond of love and affection between brothers and sisters in our society. The relationship between a brother and a sister is very special and the festival of Rakshabandhan honours this exceptional bond, which is founded on love, mutual respect, and compassion."

"The festival also reminds us of the high place traditionally accorded to women in our society. On this occasion, let us rededicate ourselves to upholding the dignity and respect of women in our country. I extend my heartiest wishes to citizens of our country on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan," wrote the Rajya Sabha speaker.

The Lok Sabha speaker also extended his greeting on the occasion and said, "My heartiest greetings and best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. This holy festival is a symbol of the sacred affection between brothers and sisters and is also a sign of our rich religious-cultural heritage."

"In the present circumstances, the festival of Raksha Bandhan has become even more timely and relevant. Raksha Bandhan has great importance in our society. It aims at increasing the spirit of solidarity, mutual love and brotherhood. Indianness is the thread that binds us Indians in one thread. Today, on the day of Raksha Bandhan, I wish that this thread becomes stronger. Let us all come closer to each other and contribute to the Navnirman of India," Om Birla wrote.

Raksha Bandhan, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, is an annual occasion celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special bond between siblings. This year the auspicious day will fall on August 22. Traditionally, on this day, sisters tie rakhis on their brother's wrists and both of them exchange gifts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)