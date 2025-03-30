By Divanshu Malhotra

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): The Cyber Police Station of the Delhi Police has filed an FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by the Ministry of Rural Development, where it has alleged that a fake recruitment drive is being conducted that fraudulently claims to be under this Ministry.

According to the FIR filed by the representatives of the Ministry of Rural Development, they found fake Advertisements of a recruitment drive issued in the name of the CEO and Secretary of the National Rural Development & Recreation (NRDR) Mission, which is fraudulently mentioned to be under this Ministry.

Further, while going through the NRDRM website (nrdrmvacancy.com), it was observed that several pictures have been uploaded to its website that features photos of the minister and senior officers. It also features the demand for registration fees for the recruitment process.

In this connection, the Ministry of Rural Development also informed that there is no such organisation under the name of NRDRM under the Ministry of Rural Development, and no such advertisement for these posts has been issued by this Department.

The Department also issued a public notice last month through the Press Information Bureau, cautioning the general public against the said fraudulent website/agency and its fake recruitment drive.

Now, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR under sections 318(4) and 319(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, on March 23 and appointed an investigating officer to investigate the matter. (ANI)

