Noida, Jul 6 (PTI) The Noida police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man allegedly behind the theft of Rs 20-lakh jewellery from a shop in the city last month.

Police have also recovered 180 gm of gold from the accused, who is part of a bigger gang which is active not only in the National Capital Region but multiple other states, officials said.

Also Read | Air Pollution in 10 Cities Above CPCB Limits in Summer 2022: Data.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said an FIR was lodged regarding the theft at the shop in Atta market in Sector 27 here on June 14 after which investigation was taken up, leading to the arrest of an accused.

A purported video of the theft had also surfaced online which showed how two men posing as customers had decamped with jewellery.

Also Read | Assam Floods: Centre, State Working Jointly To Reduce People's Miseries, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"There are three members of the gang who have at least 26 cases against them in the NCR as well as other states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. They usually targeted jewellery shops having less number of workers and those which appeared more vulnerable," Singh told reporters.

"Once they took possession of the jewellery and got away with it, they would get the gold melted in the form of biscuits and later sell it off. The 180 gm of gold recovered today from the accused is also in biscuit form which has been made from the jewellery stolen by them from the Atta market shop," he added.

The additional DCP said the local police had got a tip-off about the gang once again targeting a shop in Atta Market.

"Acting on the tip-off, one suspect Nazaf Ali was arrested, while the other two fled. Searches are underway to arrest them quickly,” he added.

Ali has been booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating) and 379 (theft), among others, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)