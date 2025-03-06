Prayagraj (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) A day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared the story of a boatman earning Rs 30 crore during the recent Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday shared details about Pintu Mahara and said his "bold decision" to expand his fleet just before the mega religious gathering changed his life.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the 45-day Maha Kumbh brought forth many success stories, but one that stood out was that of Pintu Mahara, the boatman from the Arail area of Prayagraj.

"Pintu Mahara, a boatman from the Arail area of Prayagraj, earned Rs 30 crores in 45 days. Pintu's life took a dramatic turn with one bold decision. Anticipating a massive influx of devotees, he expanded his fleet from 60 to 130 boats ahead of the Maha Kumbh," reads the statement.

"This strategic move proved highly rewarding, ensuring substantial earnings and securing his family's future for generations," the statement said.

The press statement did not give other details including the cost incurred on purchasing the boat and the daily cost of running one boat.

The statement came a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told the state assembly about the earning of the family, while countering the opposition's criticism of the Maha Kumbh.

Reacting to the Samajwadi Party's allegation that the boatmen of Prayagraj were "exploited", the chief minister told the House, "I am telling the success story of a boatman's family. They have 130 boats. In 45 days (of Maha Kumbh), they made a profit Rs 30 crore... This means each boat has earned Rs 23 lakh. On a daily basis, they earned Rs 50,000-52,000 from each boat."

The Maha Kumbh 2025 began on January 13 ended on February 26. The state government has claimed that over 65 Crore devotees visited Maha Kumbh.

