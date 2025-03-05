Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, March 5: Two meteorite-like objects fell in a village in Maharashtra's Beed district following which a sample was collected for research, an official said on Wednesday. The dense objects were found in the Khalwat Nimgaon village of Wadvani tehsil on Tuesday. One of them pierced through the tin roof of farmer Bhikaji Ambhore's house and landed inside, he said. The other rock-like material fell on a nearby farm. First-Ever Sound of Meteorite Hitting Earth Caught on Camera: Canadian Man’s Home Security Camera Captures the Sight of Meteorite Strike (Watch Video).

“The tehsil office wrote to us for an inspection and accordingly, we went to the spot. We have taken a sample for further study. The object is quite dense and weighs around 280 grams,” said Dr Shrinivas Aundhkar, director of MGM's APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospace and Science Centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Aundhkar said they would study the material and submit a report to the Beed district collector.

