Etah (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) A cyclist was killed and 20 passengers were injured in this district on Tuesday when a Uttar Pradesh roadways bus hit him and fell into a roadside ditch after swerving to avoid him, police said.

The incident took place on Agra road near Harisinghpur village when the bus driver tried to save the cyclist and lost control of the vehicle, Circle Officer (CO) Raj Kumar Singh said.

The cyclist, who was yet to be identified, died in accident while 20 people passengers of the bus, which was travelling from Etah to Agra, were injured, he said.

The CO said the bus was pulled out from the ditch with the help of a crane.

The injured were rushed to hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

