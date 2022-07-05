Shimla, Jul 5 (PTI) An SUV fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, leaving one person dead and another injured, a state disaster management official said.

The accident took place at Daghoghi Mashobra in Shimla rural sub division on Monday, the official said.

The injured has been referred to a hospital.PTI DJI

