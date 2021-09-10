Lucknow, Sep 10 (PTI) One more person died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Friday as 10 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection count 17,09,512, according to a statement.

So far,22,864 people have died from the infection in the state.

Of the 10 fresh cases, three were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar and one each from Allahabad, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Jalaun, Rae Bareli and Kaushambi, the UP government said in the statement.

One death was reported from Banda during this period, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 16 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, taking the number of cured people to 16,86,457. The recovery rate has now come to 98.7 per cent, the statement said.

An official spokesperson said there is no active case in 33 of 75 districts of the state.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 191, the statement said.

