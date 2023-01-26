Jammu and Kashmir [India], January 26 (ANI): One grenade was found near the outer wall of former Surankote MLA Choudhary Muhammad Akram's house in the Poonch area, the police informed on Thursday.

Incidentally, there was a mild explosive blast at his house, four days back.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

The Indian Army on Wednesday busted two hideouts in the Poonch area in Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

While one hideout was busted in Ratta Jabara forest, the other hideout was in the Dhoba forest.

"The Indian Army busted two hideouts in Poonch. One hideout has been busted in Ratta Jabara forest and another in Dhoba forest. A large quantity of arms and ammunition have been recovered from these hideouts," the Indian Army said in a statement.

To crackdown on terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday accorded the sanction for the establishment of 'Terror Monitoring Group' and created twenty different posts under the squad. Meanwhile, J-K Police along with the 29 RR of the Army rescued five youths including two juveniles in Baramulla from joining terror ranks, said an official statement.

According to the Home Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, under the 'Terror Monitoring Group' there will be a Senior Superintendent of Police, six Deputy Superintendents of Police, six Inspectors, six Head Constables and a Follower.

. J-K Police said input received that some youngsters were enticed by terror handlers from Pakistan to join terrorist organizations. On receiving this input, security forces first traced these youths and they were subjected to sustained questioning with the help of their parents, added the statement.On youths' disclosure, it was learnt that they were in touch with terrorist handlers in Pakistan through social media to get recruited into terror outfits, as per the statement.Terror handlers were trying to radicalize these boys. These teenagers have now been handed over to their parents after proper counseling.(ANI)

