Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], April 14 (ANI): Mayurbhanj police on Tuesday allegedly seized 413 grams of brown sugar worth 40 lakhs and arrested a person.

The accused has been identified as Govind Paul.

According to the police, the drugs were seized during a raid at his house.

"As per the preliminary investigation, it was procured from somewhere in West Bengal. A case has been registered under NDPS Act at Baripada Police Station," said SP Smith Parmar.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

