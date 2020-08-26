Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Cyber Crime Wing has arrested a person who had allegedly set up a fake Facebook account in name of Bengaluru City Police, the police informed.

"CCB Cyber Crime Wing arrest accused who put up a FAKE Facebook account in name of BENGALURU CITY POLICE," said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru Police.

Also Read | Sepoy Manish Martyred in Baramulla: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan Announces Rs 1 Crore Financial Assistance And Govt Job to Help Deceased Soldier’s Family.

Earlier this month, violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged "derogatory" social media post.

At least three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident.

Also Read | Asus ZenFone 7 Series Launching Today at 11:30 AM IST, Watch LIVE Streaming of Asus' Launch Event.

340 people have been arrested in connection with the Bengaluru violence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)