Asus, the Taiwan based smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch Asus ZenFone 7 Series today. The global online launch event will begin at 2 pm local time (11.30 am IST) via Asus Taiwan's official YouTube Channel. The company could also announce the international availability of the Asus ZenFone 7 Series during the launch event. Interested users can also watch the live telecast of Asus ZenFone 7 series by clicking on the below-embedded video. Asus ZenFone 7 Series To Be Unveiled on August 26, 2020: Report.

According to the reports, Asus ZenFone 7 series could comprise of ZenFone 7 & ZenFone 7 Pro. Both smartphones are likely to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display. Asus ZenFone 7 is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC whereas the Snapdragon 865+ chipset is likely to power ZenFone 7 Pro.

Asus ZenFone 7 Series to be revealed on August 26 (Photo Credits: Asus)

For optics, both handsets might flaunt a triple rear camera setup featuring a 64MP main camera, a 12MP secondary sensor & an 8MP tertiary lens. Asus ZenFone 7 series is likely to pack 8GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage. Asus ZenFone 7 & ZenFone 7 Pro could get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor & a white colour finish. Pricing & other specifications of Asus ZenFone 7 series will be revealed during its launch event.

