Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 20 (ANI): A man has been arrested over alleged derogatory remarks against Goddess Maa Kamakhya, the police said on Saturday.

The city police, in its official statement, informed, "A team of West Guwahati Police District from Jalukbari police station with assistance from Golaghat district police arrested a person named Bitupan Gogoi of Golaghat for his derogatory remarks on Maa Kamakhya."

Also Read | Hijab Row: 2 Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamath Members Booked Over ‘Death Threats’ to Karnataka HC Judges Who Delivered Case Verdict.

"A legal action has been initiated and a case under sections 253(a)/295(a)/505(1)(C)(2) of IPC has been registered," it said.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Cyclone Asani: Indian Coast Gaurd Warns Mariners, Fishermen in Bay of Bengal Not to Venture into Sea.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)