Amritsar, Jan 9 (PTI) Punjab Police Tuesday said it has arrested one person after recovering 1.50 kg heroin and Rs 3 lakh cash from his possession.

Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused was identified as Harpreet Singh, resident village Rama in Moga district.

Police had got reliable inputs that the accused received a consignment from an unidentified person in the Mochi Bazar area. Based on the inputs, police conducted a special operation and arrested the accused.

Preliminary investigations found that the accused received heroin from an unidentified person at the directions of Mandeep Singh, a resident of his own village Ramain Moga but now lives in the US.

Further investigations are being conducted to probe the backward and forward linkages and unearth the whole network of drug smugglers, dealers and their buyers, he said.

