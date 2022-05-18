According to Jammu and Kashmir police, two terrorists riding on a bike stopped near the newly opened wine shop at Dewan Bagh Baramulla.

The pillion rider wearing a Burka walked to the window of the wine shop and dropped a grenade inside the said wine shop through the port hole window and thereafter fled away on the bike from the spot, the police said.

Employees of the shop received splinter injuries. All the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. However, one among the injured identified as Ranjit Singh, a resident of Bakra Rajouri succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

Senior police officers immediately reached the terror crime spot. The area has been cordoned and a search in the area is going on.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law and an investigation is in progress. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces arrested two terrorist associates of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Budgam.Incriminating materials, explosive material, and ammunition were also recovered from their possession, the police informed. (ANI)

