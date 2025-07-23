New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) In the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of voters' list in Bihar, as many as one lakh electors remain "untraceable", while enumeration forms of 7.17 crore people have been received and digitised, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

It also said that while 20 lakh electors have been reported "deceased" so far, 28 lakh others were found to have permanently shifted from their present addresses.

The poll authority noted that the enumeration forms of 15 lakh electors have not been returned to the local poll officials.

The draft electoral roll will be published on August 1, after completion of the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision.

If there is any error in the draft poll roll, electors or political parties can file an objection with the electoral registration officers of their respective assembly constituencies by September 1.

The objections could pertain to the inclusion of a proposed elector's name or exclusion of any eligible person in the draft roll, it noted.

