India News | One More Dies of Virus in Himachal; Five New Case Take Infection Tally to 451

Shimla, Jun 10 (PTI) One more coronavirus patient died in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday as five fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 451.

So far, seven people have died due to the infection in the state.

The fresh death was reported from Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) where a 58-year-old Hamirpur woman died of the infection.

She was referred to the IGMC from Hamirpur a few days ago, hospital's Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj said.

According to information, the woman had returned to Hamirpur from Delhi on May 29 and was quarantined at a government school in Dhamriyana of Sujanpur from where she was shifted to a PWD rest house on May 31.

As her condition deteriorated, she was taken the Sujanpur Civil Hospital on June 3. She was referred to Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur and subsequently to the IGMC, Shimla, where she tested positive for coronavirus.

Of the fresh five cases, two each were reported from Kangra and Sirmaur and one case from Solan, officials said.

Till now, 247 people have recovered from the disease while 11 patients were taken out of the state.

The number of active infection cases in the state stands at 186.

Kangra has the highest number of active cases in the state at 52, followed by Hamirpur (45), Una (19), Solan and Chamba (14 each), Bilaspur (12), Mandi and Sirmaru (11 each), Shimla (four), Kullu and Kinnaur (two each).

