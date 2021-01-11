New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday wondered "till when will we tolerate" assault on women after a 45-year-old woman was grievously injured when four men allegedly raped her and inserted an iron rod into her private parts in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Saturday night following which the woman has been undergoing treatment in a hospital in neighbouring Rewa district, Amiliya police station in-charge Deepak Baghel said.

"One more Nirbhaya. Till when we tolerate assualt on women?" Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, tagging a media report on the incident.

A 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gangraped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

