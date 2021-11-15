Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): One more identified terrorist was killed in the encounter with security forces in the Hyderpora area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

So far, two unidentified terrorists have been killed in the encounter, which is still going on.

"SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 more unidentified terrorist killed (Total 2). Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said a tweet from Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier on Monday, an encounter between security forces and terrorists had broken out in the Hydepora area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Encounter has started at Hyderpora, Srinagar. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

