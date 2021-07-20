Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 20 (PTI) One more person tested positive for Zika virus in the state,taking the total reported cases of the infection to 38, out of which eight are active, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday.

A 49 year-old woman from Kulathur in Thiruvananthapuram was diagnosed with Zika, the minister said in a release.

The virus was confirmed in a test conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College,the minister said and added that the health of all the infected persons was satisfactory presently.

