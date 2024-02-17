New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The High-Level Committee (HLC) formed by the Centre on 'One Nation, One Election' continued its consultation with representatives of political parties and other stakeholders on Saturday.

The committee is led by former President Ram Nath Kovind and its other members are N K Singh, Dr Subhash Kashyap and Sanjay Kothari. Set up in September last year, the panel is mandated to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

Also Read | Sushma Swaraj Birth Anniversary 2024 Date: Interesting Facts About the ‘People’s Minister’ on Her 72nd Birthday.

A delegation of Janata Dal (United) comprising Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh. Member of Parliament and leader of its Parliamentary Party, Sanjay Kumar Jha, General Secretary, interacted with the High-Level Committee members and presented a memorandum in support of holding simultaneous elections.

In their memorandum, they stated, "Simultaneous elections could reduce the financial burden associated with frequent elections, as campaigning, logistics and security measures would be consolidated. Synchronized elections might lead to more stable and continuous policy implementation.".

Also Read | IAF Exercise Vayu Shakti-24: Airforce Showcases Formidable Display of Firepower at Pokhran Air to Ground Range in Jaisalmer (Watch Video).

Another delegation from Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad, comprising Shrihari Borikar, Dr Seema Singh, advocates Jivesh Tiwari, Bhaskar Gautam,Apoorva Singh and Jamtani Singh also made a presentation before the committee in which they indicated their support for simultaneous elections.

The High-Level Committee recently also sought public opinion on the issue. The public notice issued stated, "Notice for inviting suggestions from members of the general public for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)