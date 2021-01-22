Itanagar, Jan 22 (PTI) One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 16,816, a senior health department official said on Friday.

The single case was detected from East Siang district through rapid antigen test and the patient was asymptomatic, he said.

Nine more people recuperated from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,722, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state now is 99.44 per cent while the fatality ratio is 0.33 per cent, the official said, adding that the positivity rate in the state currently stands at 0.22 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 38 active COVID-19 cases while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The state has so far conducted 3,88,696 sample tests, including 321 on Thursday, he said.

A total of 4,464 health workers have received shots of COVID-19 vaccine so far in the state, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

According to State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 829 people were vaccinated on January 16, the opening day of the nationwide inoculation programme, while 965 received the jabs on January 17, 1,011 on January 18 and 1,659 on Thursday.

Dr Padung said that the state health department decided to carry out the inoculation drive four days a week Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

He added that so far seven persons have developed after effect from immunization (AEFI) in the state. The highest numbers of vaccines were administered in West Kameng district with 490 people receiving the jabs, followed by Papumpare (445), Lower Subansiri (380) and Namsai (374), Dr Padung said.

The state has received a total of 32,000 doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre till now.

