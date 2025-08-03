Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 3 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday emphasised the importance of organ donation as a life-saving humanitarian act, urging people to come forward and pledge their organs to save lives.

The CM said this after flagging off the walkathon on the occasion of 15th Organ Donation Day at Amrakunja, Rabindra Satabarisiki Bhawan, Agartala today.

"There can be no greater humanitarian service than saving another person's life through organ donation. One organ donor can save up to eight or nine lives, even after death, by donating vital organs like kidneys, liver, lungs, and heart," he said.

CM Saha noted that while the concept of organ donation is gaining recognition, India still lags behind in comparison to several other countries due to a lack of public awareness and willingness to come forward.

"We must work together to change this mindset and spread awareness at all levels," he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the growing capabilities of Tripura's health infrastructure, stating that kidney transplants are now possible within the state.

He further informed that the state government is taking steps toward enabling liver transplants, with the establishment of the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) in 2023 being a major milestone.

Paying tribute to all organ donors and their families, CM Saha called them true heroes for their selfless contributions to humanity.

Dr Shankar Chakraborty, Medical Superintendent of GBP Hospital, Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, and Dr Anup Kumar Saha, Principal of Agartala Government Medical College and others were present, as per the release.

Earlier on July 31, Tripura CM attended a Blood Donation Camp and Vanamahotsav at Tripura Medical College (TMC) Hospital, Hapania in Agartala.

Tripura CM also promoted community welfare by providing free Orthotics for Hip and Knee replacement patients and distributing spectacles to children under 14 years for a year as part of the program. This program was organised by TMC, Tripura Medical and Nursing College, and the Rotary Club of Agartala. (ANI)

