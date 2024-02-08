New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): A 51-year-old man who was grievously injured after a wall of a metro collapsed earlier in the day in the national capital has succumbed to his injuries, a top police official said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the kin of the deceased and ordered an investigation into the incident.

An ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 will be offered to persons with minor injuries and Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injuries, it added.

"Two DMRC officials, a manager and a junior engineer from the civil department, have been immediately suspended pending enquiry," Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, of Corporate Communications, DMRC, said in a statement.

According to the DCP (Northeast), Joy Tirkey, "One person died in a side slab collapse incident at Gokulpuri metro station."

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Karawal Nagar, New Delhi.

The other four injured people have been identified as Ajit Kumar (21), Monu (19), Sandeep (27) and Mohd Tazir (24), all residents of New Delhi.

"DMRC will be further investigating the circumstances leading to this incident to take necessary remedial measures to prevent such unfortunate occurrences in the future," Dayal added.

They said that two motorcycles and two scooters were also damaged in the incident.

DMRC said that all details regarding the incident have been shared with the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

As an abundant safety precaution, train services on the small stretch from Maujpur to Shiv Vihar are being run on single line to attend to the fallen portion towards Up platform on Gokulpuri station which has also been temporarily closed. However, train services on the rest of Pink Line are running normally.

Officials said on Thursday that a portion of the boundary wall of the Gokulpuri metro station fell on Thursday at 11 am.

DCP Tirkey earlier said, "At least 3 to 4 people were injured."

A case under relevant sections of law will be registered in this matter, he added. (ANI)

