Zojilla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 31 (ANI): One person was killed after a snow slide hit a Beacon vehicle near Zojilla on Srinagar-Leh highway on Wednesday.

According to the Disaster Management Jammu and Kashmir, the deceased identified as Ghulam Rasool Bhat was working as a driver with Project Beacon.

The police reached the spot and are investigating the incident further. (ANI)

