Kolkata, Mar 18 (PTI) One person was killed and two others suffered bullet injuries in the city's Regent Park area on Friday after gunshots were fired in the midst of a Holi party, following an altercation among friends.

The deceased was identified as Dilip Chauhan, a senior police officer said.

The accused, Sujit Mallik, was absconding, he said.

According to the officer, an altercation had started among a group of friends during a Holi party in Regent Park's Natunpally area over application of ‘gulal' (coloured powder) on a woman, he said.

Malik pulled out a gun and fired shots, leaving Chauhan dead and two others injured.

"All three were rushed to SSKM hospital. Doctors there declared Chauhan ‘brought dead' while two others are currently undergoing treatment. We are investigating the matter," the officer added.

