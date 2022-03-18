Mumbai, March 18: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of various vacancies in the organisation. ONGC is conducting recruitment for the posts of "Assistant Legal Adviser," and "Junior Consultants, and Associate Consultants."

Applicants can read the official ONGC Recruitment 2022 notification for the posts of Assistant Legal Adviser, and Junior Consultants and Associate Consultants here. Candidates from all sections of society can apply for these posts. The last date of online application is March 30. RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1012 Lab Assistant Posts at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details Here.

How To Apply For ONGC Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can send the scanned copy of the Application duly signed in the format given at Annexure-I of this advertisement to the email address: BHARGAVA_VIKAS@ONGC.CO.IN as a non-editable file on or before the last date.

Educational Qualification For ONGC Recruitment 2022:

For Assistant Legal Adviser, candidates must have a Graduate Degree in Law (Professional) with the minimum of 60 percent marks.

For Junior Consultants and Associate Consultants, retired ONGC executives at E3 to E5 level of Production discipline with good knowledge in Surface installations and Retired ONGC executives up to E3 level of Electrical discipline having knowledge in Engineering Services will be preferred.

Age Limit For ONGC Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must note that the age limit for the applicants is 30 to 65 years.

Selection Process For ONGC Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must note that the candidates will be selected on the basis of the Online Test and interview.

Candidates must note that the date, venue, and reporting time for the written test and interview will be intimated in due course through e-mails. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com for more information and updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2022 10:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).