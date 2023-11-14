New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The "One Station One Product" scheme of the Indian Railways, launched with an objective to promote the 'Vocal for Local' vision, is now operational at 1,037 stations across the country.

Ministry of Railways launched the 'One Station One Product' (OSOP) scheme with objectives to promote the 'Vocal for Local' vision of the Government of India, provide a market for local/indigenous products and create additional income opportunities for the marginalised sections of society.

Under the scheme, OSOP outlets at railway stations are allotted for showcasing, selling and giving high visibility to indigenous/ local products.

The pilot of the scheme was started on March 25, last year and as of November 9, 1037 stations are covered with 1134 OSOP outlets across the country.

The OSOP initiative, aimed at providing opportunities for enhanced livelihood through skill development, focuses on local artisans, potters, weavers, handloom weavers, craftsmen, and more. The pilot project, launched on March 25, 2022, for 15 days at 19 stations, paved the way for the comprehensive OSOP policy issued on May 20, 2022.

Under this scheme, Indian Railways offers uniquely designed sale outlets at stations, showcasing indigenous/local products with distinctive aesthetics. Allotment of outlets is carried out through a tendering process, ensuring a fair distribution of opportunities to applicants meeting the scheme's objectives.

As per the official statement of the Ministry of Railways, a total of 39,847 direct beneficiaries have availed opportunities under the OSOP scheme, with an additional estimated 1,43,232 indirect beneficiaries assuming an average of 5 beneficiaries per allotment. The cumulative sales from these outlets have reached an impressive Rs 49.58 crores.

To ensure the scheme's benefits reach the target groups, extensive public outreach measures, including newspaper advertisements, social media campaigns, public announcements, press notifications and personal visits to artisans have been implemented by the Railway Authorities, the statement added.

The products available under the OSOP scheme span various categories, including artefacts, handicrafts, textiles, handlooms, toys, leather products, traditional appliances, instruments, garments, gems and jewellery and locally processed or grown food products.

It is notable that the operational units are spread across different states, with Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh leading in the number of stations and units. The diversity and reach of the OSOP scheme underscore its positive impact on local economies and the promotion of indigenous craftsmanship nationwide. (ANI)

