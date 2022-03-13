Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 13 (ANI): The Indian Army on Sunday said that one terrorist has been eliminated in Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a "warlike store".

Following, the area was cordoned and contact was established with the terrorists.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds CCS Meeting To Review India's Security Preparedness and Ukraine Crisis.

A joint operation by security forces was launched at midnight on March 12 under the name of 'Operation Kaubagh' in Ganderbal. The area was cordoned and contact established. The firefight ensued and one terrorist was eliminated. Warlike stores recovered. The joint operation is over," reads a tweet by the Chinar Corps of Indian Army.

Earlier in the day, the Army said two terrorists were eliminated in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022: Apply for Post of Social Security Officer at esic.nic.in; Check Details Here.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)