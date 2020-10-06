New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) A digital platform for real-time information on vaccine stocks and storage in the country is being enhanced to track COVID-19 vaccine administration and movement, for when it is available, and online training modules are being developed for vaccinators, the Centre said on Tuesday.

The platform referred to is the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN). It is being enhanced to track COVID-19 vaccine administration and movement, from procurement and storage to distribution to individual beneficiaries.

Also Read | BJP 1st List of Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Released: Shooter Shreyasi Singh Fielded From Jamui Seat, Check All 27 Names.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the Centre estimates to receive and utilise 40-50 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine, covering 20-25 crore people, by July next year. He said the government is preparing a format for the states to submit by October-end their list of priority population group to receive the vaccine.

As far as the logistics arrangements are concerned, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press briefing that there are various sub-committees under the National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 to look into thematic areas of vaccine administration.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Calls PM Narendra Modi ‘Coward’, Says China Would’ve Been ‘Thrown Out in 15 Mins’ if Congress Was in Power (Watch Video).

"As the Union health minister has said, in the first quarter of the next year, we are looking at vaccine supplies coming in if everything goes according to plan and there are no hitches on the way.

"There is a digital platform that is being enhanced to track on a real-time basis the vaccine movement from procurement to storage to its administration to individual beneficiaries. That platform is a major intervention going ahead," Bhushan said.

Another intervention is that online training modules are being developed for vaccinators because whenever this vaccination starts, it will require large-scale skilled manpower not only for vaccinating people but also for reporting adverse events if they happen post-vaccination, Bhushan said.

He added that there is another sub group within the National Expert Committee that is looking into logistics of equipment associated with vaccines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)