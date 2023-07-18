Thiruvananthapuram, July 18: Former Kerala Chief Minister and Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy's mortal remains will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru in a special flight on Tuesday afternoon, the party said. The Kerala government has declared a public holiday today as a mark of respect to the former Chief Minister.

"Oommen Chandy's mortal remains will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram in a special flight by today afternoon. First the mortal remains will be taken to his home in the city, then to Durbar hall in the state's Secretariat for public homage," Kerala's Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said. Oommen Chandy Dies: Former Kerala CM Passes Away at 79.

"Later in the evening, the mortal remains will be taken to St. George Orthodox Cathedral Church in Thiruvananthapuram, where he used to pray when he was in the city. After that, the mortal remains will be taken to the KPCC (Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee) office in the city, where the public can pay their last respects,” VD Satheesan added.

The funeral procession to take his mortal remains to Kottayam, his home town, will proceed from Thiruvanthapuram on Wednesday at 7 am. There will be a public homage at Thirunakkara Maidan in Kottayam. After that, his mortal remains will be taken to his home in Puthupally, in the district. His last rites will take place at his parish church in Puthupally.

The Kerala Government has decided to observe two days of mourning for Oommen Chandy's demise. All government offices and educational institutions, including professional colleges, will remain closed today in the state. Oommen Chandy Dies: PM Narendra Modi Mourns Death of Former Kerala CM, Calls Him 'Humble and Dedicated Leader'.

Oommen Chandy passed away at Chinmaya Hospital in Bengaluru at 4.25 am today. In a Facebook post, Chandy's son announced the leader's demise, stating, "Appa has passed away." The 79-year-old leader had been undergoing treatment at a health facility in Bengaluru.

